Killer T, Andy Muridzo and Brity Yonly to light up the weekend

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Arts Reporters

It’s another week and months are moving fast.

We now half way down the year end and hopefully you are coping up with your resolutions, checking them.

Still the month of June, the cold is out there meaning that you should take care of yourself especially at events as the Covid-19 virus is amongst us.

The Herald Arts has conducted a survey on some of the major events taking place across the country.

Revellers are spoilt for choices from theatre to music. Here is weekend gig guide on what to expect: Theatre in the Park hosts “Billion Dollar Campaign”

Theatre in the Park is hosting a new theatre play dubbed `Billion Dollar Campaign`, written and directed by Thulani Mbambo.

The show which started yesterday will run until tomorrow.

The play is performed by Julian Tshuma, Leonard Phiri, Memory Muzondo, Nomvuyiso Mabi, Precious Ndlovu, Isheanesu Kasibondi and Emory Nare.

According to the synopsis of the play, Sinyoro who is campaigning to be an MP, takes billion dollars from the investors with the promise that if he wins he will do anything that they want.

Now that he has won and in power and its now payback time.

What the investors want goes against what he stands for.

He has sold his soul to the devil.

Will the MP betray his people and constituency or face the wrath of the investors who seem to be prepared to spill the beans even to shed blood?

It’s people versus his skeletons.

Admission is $5 adults and $2 kids, to watch.

Andy Muridzo, Killer T at Padziva

The newly formed Killer T-Andy Muridzo alliance comes under spotlight this Saturday when the pair holds a double at Padziva in the heart of Dzivaresekwa Extension.

The dynamic duo has been holding a series of joint shows together and this will their seventh encounter together.

The show comes at a time when joint proprietor Benjamin Nyando has been using his venue as a rendezvous for artists’ indabas.

This gig coincides with the return of the once popular One Big Party sessions.

It starts at 4pm till ate.

All set for Jambo Festival Tour

Chimurenga music songstress Brity Yonly is set to host Botswana based high profile reggae and dancehall dj in Harare tomorrow, to mark the beginning of the Jambo Festival Tour.

Brity Yonly

Brity Yonly also known as “Mbira Bae,” real name Whitney Debra Matiyanga will be hosting one of Gaborone’s leading reggae and dancehall DJs — DJ Sanchez Africa at the recently renovated Londoners Sports Bar. In an interview, Yonly said she was on cloud nine.

“I am so excited to be part of the Jambo Festival since it is an amazing platform which showcases the African music to the world.

“I am hosting DJ Sanchez because I want to support women in art. It feels good to see other female artistes making it big in this male dominated industry. We shall have local artistes like Gitca Mbira Group, Vinceman and many more.”

Legends of Kebab Premier to launch Meet & Vibe Saturdays

Popular top hangouts — Legends of Kebab Premier will tomorrow launch the, “Meet & Vibe Saturday,” session which will see some of the discerning club goers converging for entertainment marked by pomp, zest as well as glitz and glamour.

Revellers are expected to get an opportunity to mixand mingle with the very best in social scene.

The event will see some of Harare’s club top DJs performing with a surprise guest artiste expected to serenade fans.

Artistes unite for Nutty O birthday bash

All is set today for the Afro-dancehall singer Nutty O birthday bash at Olympus Lounge formerly Club Connect.

The musician will be turning 31 years.

To celebrate his birthday, Nutty O has invited musicians such ExQ, Enzo Ishall, Kikki, Tamy Moyo, DJ Tamuka , Voltz JT, Kae Chaps, Makangula and Crooger.

Hosted by Noxy Divine Diva, emcees for the night will be Tatts and Illy while on the ones and twos will be Hush, Fambo, Naida, Eve, Shaku Chane, Butler and Spice.