Source: Fresh Kambucha alcohol gets govt nod –Newsday Zimbabwe

Local herbal beverages manufacturer, Fresh Kambucha Pvt Ltd has been granted a license to sell alcoholic beverages following the launch of its new alcoholic product, Kambucha Lite.

The company has been granted a wholesaler’s license in terms of Chapter 14:12 of the Liquor Act.

Announcing the development on its social media platforms, Fresh Kambucha said:

“We are happy to announce that we have received our liquor license.Our new alcohol product, Kambucha Lite, is now coming into the market.”

Kambucha Lite has 8.06% alcohol content and adds to the company’s wide range of non-alcoholic beverages Kambucha drinks #1, #2, #3 and Manyuchi Power, which have been reportedly used as intoxicants.

The company’s fermented drinks became popular at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when it was viewed as an effective remedy for the respiratory disease.