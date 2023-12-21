Source: Man attempts to kill cop with a sword -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 50-YEAR-OLD man from Seke appeared before magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka facing a charge of attempting to kill a police officer with a sword.

Gilbert Bvongodza was remanded in custody to December 27 for bail hearing.

Bvongodza told the court that he always travels with two swords for protection. The accused said he attacked the police officer after he approached him violently.

State prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that on December 19, Bvongodza attacked the police officer with a sword after a misunderstanding over an undisclosed matter.

In an unrelated matter, two men were brought before magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Carrington Nhliziywana (38) and Phillip Chigusira (29) were remanded in custody to December 28 for bail application.

Chirenje alleged that on November 26 this year at around 2am, the complainant parked his Honda Fit vehicle in the central business district in Harare before going about his business.

The two suspects used duplicate keys to drive the vehicle away unnoticed.

On December 18, the complainant spotted his vehicle in Graniteside, Harare, being driven by the two. He alerted the police, leading to the pair’s arrest.