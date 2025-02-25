Source: Funding constraints stall construction of Mzilikazi RG’s office – The Southern Eye

A SHORTAGE of funds has stalled the construction of the registry office in Mzilikazi high-density suburb, Bulawayo, a Cabinet minister has said.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage minister Kazembe Kazembe told Parliament recently that lack of funds has affected the construction of the registry office.

Speaking in the National Assembly last week, Kazembe said the Mzilikazi registry was operating in the offices that used house Pumula sub-offices. He was responding to a question raised by Pumula legislator Sichelesile Mahlangu who had asked how the government was going to solve the problems at the Mzilikazi registry.

“The office has two rooms inadequate to accommodate all the staff. We secured the stand for construction of the Mzilikazi registry but due to lack of funds, the process has been halted,” he said.

Kazembe said the interim office had one registrar and two processing officers responsible for issuing birth certificates and is issuing 15 birth certificates a day.

“The total staff which was approved by the Public Service Commission is as follows; one registrar, 10 processing officers and one office orderly. Currently, there is a registrar and two processing officers,” he said.

Kazembe said the seven staff members were operating within the Bulawayo district registry and Bulawayo provincial registry to capture information for birth certificates, adding that the Mzilikazi/Pumula district registry was not computerised.

“We are going to transfer two processing officers back to the substation while five will remain in Bulawayo provincial and district registry to cater for Mzilikazi services while the ministry is looking for alternative accommodation to house the full complement of staff approved by the Public Service Commission,” he said.

Kazembe said the government intended to build a bigger premises which would accommodate all the approved staff.