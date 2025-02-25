Source: Two cops convicted of abuse of office -Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu yesterday remanded Naume Dube (31) and Victoria Shonhiwa (36) in custody to today for sentencing.

TWO policemen stationed at Mbare Police Station have been convicted of criminal abuse of office involving US$120 at the Harare magistrates’ courts.

Harare magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu yesterday remanded Naume Dube (31) and Victoria Shonhiwa (36) in custody to today for sentencing.

Prosecutor Dzidzai Josiah told the court that on March 18 last year, the two cops who were deployed at Mbare Police Station’s main gate for security reasons.

On the same day, officers from internal investigations received a tip-off from the public that police officers deployed at Mbare main gate were demanding US$1 from every motorist driving out of Mbare Police Station.

A team of internal police officers, which was on surveillance, witnessed that the two cops were taking US$1 from motorists passing through the gate.

Court documents state that Shonhiwa gave the money to Dube for safekeeping and the internal officers pounced on the two cops and US$120 was recovered after a search was conducted.

A copy of motor vehicle registration numbers was also recovered from the Dube.

The two cops were taken to the Police Internal Investigations Section where they were handed over to the Police Anti-Corruption Unit for further management.