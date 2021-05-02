Source: Games and no fun – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary: 1st May 2021

While Zanu PF diverts its legislators with its usual game of castrating the constitution, things are not going so well for aspiring MDC commander in chief Douglas Mwonzora.

Only a month ago everything seemed straightforward for Mwonzora. But then Tendai Biti and his colleagues who had been recalled from Parliament by Mwonzora’s version of MDC T, won a court order to retake their seats.

This was followed by reports that over 200 opposition activists in Bulawayo, who had defected to Mwonzora, had changed their minds. They said they did not realise that Mwonzora was indirectly pushing them to join Zanu PF (see: https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/mdc-t-supporters-dump-mwonzora/).

Enthusiasm to join the Zanu PF gravy train may also have been dimmed by the party’s announcement that MDC defectors would have to undergo reorientation training at its Chitepo School of Ideology to learn ‘ to toe the party line’. See: http://www.newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk/2021/04/chitepo-school-of-ideology-for-mdc.html.)

In other words you are not going to get a farm or a mine or a ‘get out of jail free’ card unless you have done your bit and proved your usefulness to Zanu PF by, for instance, beating up people as required, facilitated by support from the police, army and the courts.

Fortunately, there are lots of people who are not buying into this. They have resisted the Zanu PF amendments to the 2013 Constitution, which they say will result in ‘an imperial presidency’ (See: https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/constitution-mnangagwa-power-play-a-great-betrayal-of-people/.)

There has been international support for the brave fight for freedom by the journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, who has now been acquitted by a High Court judge of publishing falsehoods. The judge ruled that the law under which he was charged, which deals with false statements prejudicial to the state, was non-existent. Zanu PF, of course, will not give up and will continue to persecute Hopewell (see: https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/high-court-quashes-journalist-chinono-charges/).

There has been similar support for MDC Alliance MP Joana Mamombe, who has been in jail for months on charges of violating Covid regulations. The Zimbabwe Gender Commission called for her immediate release, criticising increasing cases of incarceration and torture of women. The Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence said her release was urgent given her deteriorating health condition. It called on the region and international community to raise their voices about the ‘illegal detention of Mamombe and other political prisoners’. (See: https://www.newsday.co.zw/2021/04/women-groups-demand-release-of-mamombe/.)

Other Points:

The Vigil was interested to learn that the shady Zanu PF car dealer Frederick Shava refused to take up his new post as Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister until Mnangagwa paid him US$100,000 he said was owed to him from his time as Ambassador at the UN. Shava is keen on money. He was sacked from Mugabe’s cabinet in the corruption scandal involving the Willowgate Motor Company. Jailed for perjury, his pal Mnangagwa got him off (see: https://www.theindependent.co.zw/2021/04/30/shava-demands-us100k-to-assume-ministerial-duty/).

There are as yet no indications that Shava was involved in the looting of the Agro-industrial enterprise Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe. A syndicate comprising politicians, bankers and workers are said to have looted hundreds of thousands of dollars from the sugar giant according to an audit by Ernst and Young (see: https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/looters-run-riot-at-sugar-giant/).

The Vigil took part in an online meeting with the community police who liaise with the Southern African diaspora in the UK. It seems we will be completely free to resume our normal vigils from late June. All restrictions will end on Monday 21 st June and so we could possibly hold our first post-Covid vigil on the first Saturday in July. Vigil co-ordinators are discussing what is possible. Please let us know what you think.

The Vigil took part in an online meeting with the community police who liaise with the Southern African diaspora in the UK. It seems we will be completely free to resume our normal vigils from late June. All restrictions will end on Monday 21st June and so we could possibly hold our first post-Covid vigil on the first Saturday in July. Vigil co-ordinators are discussing what is possible. Please let us know what you think.

