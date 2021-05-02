Charinda qualifies for Zonals to be held in Malawi

Woman Candidate Master Kudzanayi Charinda qualified for the Zonal chess championships to be held in Lilongwe, Malawi at Cross roads Hotel.

This happened after the hardworking Woman Candidate Master won in a rapid play online chess tournament which produced some scintillating chess

from the Advocate who has caused a lot of stir in the chess circles after her comeback from a breather when she was having her studies in South Africa.

She produced a masterclass performance of 8/9 points winning 7 games and drawing only two games in this star-studded field of African women in Zone 4.5.Kudzi held her own against Zambia reigning National female Champion Lorita Mwango Musonda who was also the highest rated female in this category but failed to live up to expectations.

Eventually drawing against her silver medalist Woman Fide Master Ednasia Junior of Angola who was one and half points behind the winner. She won the tournament with 1.5 points ahead of Angolan. In third position was Woman Fide Master Naledi Marape of Botswana and Lorita Mwango of Zambia who both scored 6 points out of the 9 games they played. The tournament she won was an Africa online World Cup pre-qualifying chess tournament which was played from the 23rd of April to the 2nd of May 2021. In this event Kudzanayi managed to clinch a free flight ticket, and accommodation for the African Individual chess championships to be hosted by Malawi from the 17th-28th of May 2021 at Crossroads Hotel, in Lilongwe, Malawi. She also won $400 USD for coming first as well as the above complement of flight tickets to and from Malawi as well as securing her accommodation.

In the Open section International Master David Da silva of Angola came first with 7 points. He was followed by Persson Abrantes of Mozambique who had 7 points but had buccholz which was lower than IM David Da Silva. International Master Dante Beukes of Namibia was in third place with 6 points. He was tied on this same position with Zimbabwean players Roy Mwadzura and Spencer Masango who were also on 6 points. International Master Gillian Bwalya who was the highest ranked player in the Open section with a rating of 2405 did not perform as per his rating as he finished with 5.5 points. The slot for the Official player for the Open section was therefore taken by International Master David Da Silva of Angola who won a flight ticket to and from Malawi, accommodation as well as feeding from the opening of the tournament in Malawi to the close, that is from the 17th-28th of May 2021 at Crossroads Hotel. More details of the tournament will be posted in due course. The winners of the tournament in Malawi will represent the zone in the World Cup chess competitions.