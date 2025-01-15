Source: Gandiwa appointed new ZimParks DG -Newsday Zimbabwe

Gandiwa has experience of over 20 years in the fields of wildlife conservation and higher education.

GOVERNMENT has appointed academic Edson Gandiwa director-general of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

He replaces Fulton Mangwanya who was appointed director-general in the President’s Department.

The appointment is with immediate effect, ZimParks said in a statement yesterday.

Previously, Gandiwa served as director Scientific Services at ZimParks (January 2021 to January 2025), associate professor, inaugural executive dean and full professor in the School of Wildlife, Ecology and Conservation at Chinhoyi University of Technology and senior ecologist.

Gandiwa has over 200 peer-reviewed scientific publications under his name.

His research interests include biodiversity and wildlife conservation, protected area management, community-based natural resource management, ecotourism and media framing of wildlife conservation, ZimParks said.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Wildlife Conservation and Management from Wageningen University and Research, The Netherlands (2013), a Master of Science Degree in Tropical Resource Ecology (with merit) from the University of Zimbabwe (2007) and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) Degree in Environmental Science and Health from the National University of Science and Technology.