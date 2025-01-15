Source: Woman drowns two daughters –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 25-YEAR-OLD Triangle woman has been remanded in custody to January 23 this year after she appeared at the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of killing her two daughters over an undisclosed matter.

Allegations are that, on January 8, Blessing Chiromonye, threw her two daughters aged four and eight into the main water canal, in Triangle, resulting in them drowning.

The accused person jumped into the canal in a bid to commit suicide, but was thrown out by water.

She went home and changed wet clothes and tried to flee.

The driver of the commuter omnibus she boarded was tipped about what had transpired and drove the accused person back.

A police report was made, leading to her arrest.