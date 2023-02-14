Source: Gang violence in schools: Police and govt officials call for anti-bullying mechanisms – #Asakhe – CITE

Police in Bulawayo have expressed concern over an increase in cases of gang violence and bullying in schools around the city.

This follows a murder incident that occurred Monday, where a form four learner from Founders High School was stabbed by another learner from Hamilton High School.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said there are a number of schools where cases of gang violence have been recorded.

“We are concerned over violence involving school children and carrying dangerous weapons by school children. It is not expected that learners go around carrying weapons like screwdrivers, knives and catapults among other sharp objects,” she said.

“Some of the schools where gang violence is recorded include Milton High School, Gifford High School, Hamilton High School, Founders High School, Msiteli High School to mention but a few. We, therefore, urge school authorities to monitor learners and strengthen anti-bullying mechanisms and parents should take interest in the behaviour of their children.”

Asst Insp Msebele narrated that on February 13, 2023, at around 5 PM, a learner from Founders High School approached another from Hamilton High School inquiring why he had assaulted his friend, leading to the fatal fight.

“On 13 February 2023 at around 1700 hours, the now deceased was with his friends at corner Plumtree road and Stratford road Southwold on their way from school. The now deceased approached the accused person to enquire why he assaulted his friend. A fight ensued between the now deceased and the two accused persons. Other students attempted to stop the fight and the two accused persons ran away,” she said.

“One of the students saw the now deceased bleeding from the neck and the deceased stated that the accused person had stabbed him with an unknown object. He removed his blazer to cover the wound in order to stop bleeding. With the help of other students, a police report was made and the deceased was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.”

In an interview with CITE, the Director of Communication and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro, reiterated the need for a multi-sectoral approach to reign in school children and to fight the culture of gang violence in communities.

“All our schools are safe zones. Learners are protected when they are within the school premises. Communities need to come together to ensure that when children knock off from school they continue being protected. The Education Amendment Act has seen to it that schools remain safe spaces for children. This is why even corporal punishment was scrapped off in schools.,” he said.

“The greatest challenge we have is that we have certain members of our communities who perpetuate violence. This is why we need a collective effort to ensure that our children are safe and are encouraged to maintain peace at all times.”

Ndoro said the ministry does its best to shield learners from violence by setting strict disciplinary consequences for those who break the law.

“It is unfortunate that when such incidents occur it is the school names that are tarnished. The learners themselves are aware of the strict policies that are there in schools. They know that no weapons are allowed inside school premises. But when they knock off there is only so much that the teachers can do,” Ndoro noted.

“Conducting searches on a daily basis would be extreme but the learners do know that if they are caught with dangerous weapons there would be serious consequences and disciplinary action to be taken against them. The school can either expel them or can even take them to the police. It is for these reasons that you find that whenever there are fights at most occasions they are done outside the school premises because the learners are aware that schools do not condone such behaviour and there are serious consequences for such.”