“ZANU PF Supporters Assaulted In Gokwe Had Stormed CCC Meeting” 

ZANU PF supporters who were allegedly assaulted and injured by CCC activists in Gokwe North on Sunday, 12 February, had tried to disrupt the opposition party’s meeting according to an official.

According to ZBC News, the ZANU PF supporters were attacked at Mtora Growth Point, Gokwe-Nembudziya.

The injured ZANU PF supporters were ferried to Gokwe North District Hospital for medical attention.

Government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana identified those who were injured as ZANU PF Secretary for Production Shylet Hatina and District chairperson Temba Motsi.

The ruling party immediately condemned the attack which it blamed on the Citizens’ Coalition for Change.

However, responding to a tweet by ZANU PF Director of Information and Publicity, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, which he has since deleted, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said police had to intervene to protect their supporters from the ZANU PF intruders. She said:

Be honest. [ZANU PF] thugs tried to violently gain entry into the venue we booked for a rally which was cleared by [the Police]. At least 5 of our security personnel were injured trying to keep the peace. ZRP had to disperse your members cause we had the legal right to be there.

Mahere also shared a letter from the police authorising CCC to conduct the rally where ZANU PF activists were reportedly assaulted.

The letter, which was addressed to the CCC Provincial Elections Officer Chengetai Dzikamunhenga, by the Officer Commanding Gokwe District, Chief Superintendent P. Makondo, reads in part: