Source: “ZANU PF Supporters Assaulted In Gokwe Had Stormed CCC Meeting” – News Report
ZANU PF supporters who were allegedly assaulted and injured by CCC activists in Gokwe North on Sunday, 12 February, had tried to disrupt the opposition party’s meeting according to an official.
According to ZBC News, the ZANU PF supporters were attacked at Mtora Growth Point, Gokwe-Nembudziya.
The injured ZANU PF supporters were ferried to Gokwe North District Hospital for medical attention.
Government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana identified those who were injured as ZANU PF Secretary for Production Shylet Hatina and District chairperson Temba Motsi.
The ruling party immediately condemned the attack which it blamed on the Citizens’ Coalition for Change.
However, responding to a tweet by ZANU PF Director of Information and Publicity, Tafadzwa Mugwadi, which he has since deleted, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said police had to intervene to protect their supporters from the ZANU PF intruders. She said:
Be honest. [ZANU PF] thugs tried to violently gain entry into the venue we booked for a rally which was cleared by [the Police].
At least 5 of our security personnel were injured trying to keep the peace.
ZRP had to disperse your members cause we had the legal right to be there.
Mahere also shared a letter from the police authorising CCC to conduct the rally where ZANU PF activists were reportedly assaulted.
The letter, which was addressed to the CCC Provincial Elections Officer Chengetai Dzikamunhenga, by the Officer Commanding Gokwe District, Chief Superintendent P. Makondo, reads in part:
NOTIFICATION TO CONDUCT A CAMPAIGN RALLY.
The above subject matter is pertinent and this office acknowledges receipt of your letter dated the 7th day of February 2023.
It is your submission that you intend to hold a campaign rally at Nembudzia Government School Community Grounds, Gokwe North on the 12th of February 2023, from 0900 hours to 1600 hours.
Your notification has been noted and this office does not have any reservations subject to the following;-
a) You adhere to the stated date, times and venue applied for. Should you wish to make any changes, you shall have to re-notify.
b) The provisions of Section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act, Chapter 11:23 will be evoked if any of the conditions is violated.
c) You ensure that all proceedings are done within the confines of your mandate.
d) You adhere with due regards to the COVID-19 guidelines of ensuring enforcement on wearing of face masks, temperature screening and observing social distancing.
By copy of this letter, Officer-In-Charge Nembudzia has been advised.
