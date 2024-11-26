Source: Gaps in Zim’s fight against GBV exposed –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE yesterday joined the rest of world in launching the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which focuses on preventing violence against women and girls.

The annual international campaign, which started yesterday and runs until December 10, highlights the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

However, gaps remain in addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in the country with challenges including weak accountability mechanisms, limited human and financial resources among GBV stakeholders, inadequate funding for national responses and low public awareness of GBV laws, rights and available services.

Addressing the media at the launch in Harare yesterday, Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the commemorations presented an opportunity to drive collective action on gender equality, women’s empowerment and women’s rights.

She, however, noted an increase in GBV cases involving women as perpetrators.

“It is essential to emphasise that GBV is unacceptable in all its forms, regardless of who the perpetrator may be. Violence against any individual, irrespective of gender, undermines the very fabric of our society,” she said.

Mutsvangwa called for concerted effort from stakeholders and communities through a whole-of-society approach to address GBV.

This year’s theme: “Time to Act Now” calls for the strengthening of multi-sectoral responses, increased investment in GBV prevention and ensuring accessible support services such as healthcare, legal assistance and counselling.

“Investment must be increased in education to change societal attitudes, norms and behaviours that fuel GBV and in programmes that empower girls and young women to stand against violence,” Mutsvangwa said.

She emphasised the campaign’s role in preventing and addressing GBV while reinforcing principles from national, regional and global frameworks.

Since adopting the Beijing Declaration in 1995, Zimbabwe has made progress in promoting gender equality and ending GBV through progressive laws and policies.

In 2021, government launched the High-Level Political Compact on Ending Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Practices (2021–30).

Efforts to combat GBV include the decentralisation of the Legal Aid Directorate to provide legal assistance to vulnerable groups, the establishment of virtual courts in all 10 provinces and the introduction of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System.