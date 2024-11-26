Source: 5 000 targeted in Kariba cholera vaccination -Newsday Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has rolled out a cholera vaccination programme in ward 2 of the Nyaminyami (Kariba) Rural District Council to counter the spread of the disease following an outbreak at the nearby Gatche Gatche fishing camp early this month.

One person has died while the Health and Child Care ministry indicated that there were 97 suspected cholera cases as of yesterday.

Kariba district medical officer Godfrey Muza told NewsDay on Sunday that close to 3 000 people has received the cholera vaccine and that the exercise is going on well.

“More than 2 600 people have been vaccinated and the programme is on course,” he said.

Muza said as of yesterday, five primary schoolchildren were among 90 suspected cases recorded in the area.

Meanwhile, organisers of the Nyaminyami Festival have cancelled the event following the cholera outbreak.

The festival, which typically attracts large crowds from the four corners of the country, was scheduled for this Friday.

“In light of the cholera outbreak, we have consulted with provincial health authorities and determined that all activities should be suspended until the situation normalises. The health and safety of our community must come first,” he said.

Also deferred was the Kariba Health and Wellness Tournament, scheduled for November 27-30 this year.

Desmond Anele Gumbochumba, the Kariba district development co-ordinator and Civil Protection Unit chairperson, in a statement, said they were prioritising the health and safety of participants, organisers and the community.

“We believe this decision is in the best interest of everyone involved. We are currently working to reschedule the tournament and aim to hold it in the first quarter of next year,” he said.