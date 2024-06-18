Source: Gardener, maid steal employer’s US$25K –Newsday Zimbabwe

Magistrate Simon Kandiyero granted Noah Defred (54), Beauty Ushendibaba (52) and Priscilla Gwasira (22) US$100 bail each and remanded to July 14.

A HARARE gardener, house maid and her daughter yesterday appeared in court for allegedly stealing US$25 000 from their employer.

Magistrate Simon Kandiyero granted Noah Defred (54), Beauty Ushendibaba (52) and Priscilla Gwasira (22) US$100 bail each and remanded to July 14.

Gwarisa is Ushendibaba’s biological daughter.

Defred and Ushendibaba were employed by Ashleigh Kruger, who is the complainant.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawo alleged that on May 8 this year, Kruger secured US$25 000 inside a portable safe and put it in a wardrobe in her bedroom.

Between that day and May 17, the three connived to steal the money from Kruger.

Defred and Ushendibaba allegedly sneaked Gwasira into Kruger’s bedroom, where she took the cashbox and the three shared the money among themselves. Unknown to them their actions were being recorded on CCTV cameras hidden in the room.

Kruger discovered the offence on June 9 after checking on the money as she wanted to use it.

The matter was reported at Highlands Police Station.

On June 11, detectives from CID Homicide swooped on Gwasira at her Chitungwiza hideout and arrested her.

She implicated Defred and her mother.

Gwasira indicated that she used part of her share to acquire a motor vehicle, headboard, mattress, clothes and a residential stand in Dema.

According to the State, Gwasira had already built a two-roomed house on the stand.

Police only recovered US$600 from her.

They also recovered US$7 700 from the other two.