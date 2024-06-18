Source: Man kills wife, buries corpse in shallow grave -Newsday Zimbabwe

The murder took place in a bushy area near Shweshwe village on June 4.

POLICE in Insuza, Lupane in Matabeleland North province have arrested a local man for killing his wife, accusing her of infidelity.

The murder took place in a bushy area near Shweshwe village on June 4.

According to police, on June 4 this year, Tryforward Mpofu (35) allegedly assaulted his wife Revai Rusive (36) with switches and kicked her all over her body until she died.

“The accused suspected his wife of infidelity. He went on to bury his wife in a shallow grave,” the police said.

However, Mpofu was allegedly spotted by villagers and a report was made to the police, leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo have launched a manhunt for Oliver Mayibongwe Mpofu (19) over an alleged murder that happened at Ngozi Mine Squatter Camp in Bulawayo on June 15 this year.

“The suspect stabbed the victim, Meluleki Dube (26), with a knife in the chest after an argument during a beer drinking spree,” the police said.

Dube died on admission to hospital and a report was made to the police.