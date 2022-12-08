Source: Garwe warns land barons –Newsday Zimbabwe

Housing minister Daniel Garwe

HOUSING minister Daniel Garwe warned land barons who are parceling out lands without following due processes.

Speaking during an official handover ceremony of Millennium Heights Block 2, a project undertaken by West Properties , in Harare on Friday, Garwe said there will be strict enforcement measures in dealing with land barons

“We are not backing off on the call to put an end to the land baron scourge which has led to urban sprawl therefore promoting the growth of unplanned settlements. This will soon be a thing of the past as we work towards sanitisation which is supported by strict enforcement measures to ensure that we put an end to mushrooming settlements,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, West Properties chief executive Property Kenneth Sharpe said the said the project with a US$400 million value will be completed within 10 years

“We have dubbed our development “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe” because of the high end structures we have built at Pokugara, Millennium Heights, Homelands 263 and Gunhill Rise and the City within a city model at Pomona City as well as soon to be unveiled Warren Hills Lifestyle estate,” Sharpe said.