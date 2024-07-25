Source: Gary Tight plots route to the top –Newsday Zimbabwe

His stage presence and musical performances speak to a behaviour and techniques shaped by his father Willom Tight (born Willboard Muponda) and the late music grandee Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

AFRO-FUSION musician Gary Tight, born Gary Muponda, prefers playing around with the knowledge he acquired from school and the experience he has gained over the years in his journey.

His stage presence and musical performances speak to a behaviour and techniques shaped by his father Willom Tight (born Willboard Muponda) and the late music grandee Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

On a Friday afternoon at Gava Restaurant in Belgravia, Harare, as businesspeople and entrepreneurs had lunch, they were treated to live music.

First was his invocation Jehova Jireh, a prayer song that he sings to seek divine protection in his work as an artiste.

The original song, he did together with the late Oliver Mtukudzi.

From there, he played Mweya Wakanaka, a rendition of the original song done by the late Sam Mtukudzi, which lifted the spirits of diners.

A composed mood was quickly transformed and enlivened, with the diners either nodding or singing along in between munches.

Then came Marizevha, Raki, Zimukwende, Chenhedzo, Shumba Inoruma and Muvataurire before Gary Tight and his band took a break.

NewsDay Life & Style took the opportunity and caught up with Gary Tight for a chat.

“Music is business in our family and I would like to thank my parents for nurturing me from childhood and providing extra resources and support that I would not easily get in school. I was involved in several musical activities in school and when I was at Churchill Boys School, I was already capable of leading my own band,” he said.

“After completing my National Certificate in Music at the Zimbabwe College of Music, I was immediately absorbed by my former high school, where I taught music for nearly five years. I play several music instruments which include mbira, guitars, keyboards and piano, marimba and wind instruments, etc,” he said while his band was playing some light music.

Gary Tight praised Tuku for being influential in his growth.

“The late Dr Mtukudzi played a very critical role in my life through paying for my school fees, including seeing to it that I would continue with my music in our difficult times as a family,” he said.

“My father Willom Tight is a strong man with focused principles in music business. Just wait for sometime and listen to their forthcoming music production with his long-time friend Dino Mudondo.”

Gary Tight promised his fans more years of entertainment as he aims at going several notches higher to stardom, hoping to outdo his father Willom Tight.

“I would like to thank my fans for their continued love and unwavering support. I promise them all good music and entertainment,” he said as he jumped back to the stage.

Gary Tight testified that he admired the late Taku Mafika, who was a household name in mbira music, classroom teacher and a sought-after performer.

He said Mafika spent school holidays performing music in either Germany or France and returned a few days before schools re-opened in time to scheme and take a short rest.