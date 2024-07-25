Source: I aspire to be like Mlindo one day: Macala –Newsday Zimbabwe

Macala says he discovered his talent when he came across Mlindo’s music.

IN the dusty streets of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo, is a young musician who is undeterred by his environment.

Instead, he strives to be a force to reckon with on the music scene in the City of Kings and Queens and possibly even beyond.

With a style quite reminiscent of that of Mlindo the Vocalist, the up-and-coming rough diamond sings songs good enough to dance to, yet packed with messages.

The 20-year-old specialises in Afro-pop, amapiano and maskandi genres.

Nigel Landelani Thole, popularly known in the ghetto as Macala, is inspired by Mlindo and says he wishes to be like the South African musician.

He has produced songs such as Inkumbulo, Amacala, Ncedani and Ngiyakuthanda.

Macala performs with a team of back-up amapiano dancers called The UDM, which consists of Lwandile (Deshtwinny), Luyanda (Mesh), Musa (Keys), Hamilton (Sbheva) and Portia (Posh).

The young musician’s ambition to be the next Mlindo the Vocalist got the attention of the South African singer.

“Mlindo the Vocalist recently posted me on his social media platforms,” said Macala.

He said the highlight of his career was working with really talented artistes.

“I have done so many things in my career that have made me proud of myself. I have done songs with Mzoe 7, Thandy Dhlana, Butholezwe, Levels from Harare and Copperman from Skyz Metro FM as well as Mr Brown,”

Speaking to NewsDay Life and Style, Macala said his music was as effort to uplift his hood.

“Being from the ghetto, I am representing Nkulumane 5 and putting it on the map,” he said.

He said the major challenge he faced in his music career was funding.

“We have not gotten any sponsored shows, but I would love to thank Mzoe 7 for the love and support he has given my team,” Macala said, adding that he dreamt of collaborating with Blaq Diamond.