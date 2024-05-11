Source: Gated communities take over Harare –Newsday Zimbabwe

Highrange Property Developers chief executive Kuziva Zimunya said Spitzkop is not just being built; it’s being designed for a life of comfort and convenience.

DOZENS of skilled workers painstakingly craft the foundations of a new kind of lifestyle about 20 kilometres west of Harare’s central business district where Spitzkop gated community is steadily taking shape.

Dust motes dance in the sunlight, swirling around what promises to be a tranquil sanctuary.

Beneath the whirring of machinery and the rhythmic crunch of gravel, the arteries of Spitzkop are taking form.

The roads, soon to be smooth ribbons of asphalt, are currently a fascinating tableau of meticulous planning and raw potential.

Workers, their movements practiced and precise, lay the groundwork.

A symphony of clangs and thuds accompanies the meticulous placement of crushed rock; each layer carefully compacted to create a solid foundation. Keen eyes ensure the perfect gradient, ensuring rainwater flows smoothly to designated drainage points.

Above this base, a layer of asphalt takes shape. Pavers, skilled in their craft, wield large machines that lay the dark, molten material with practiced ease.

The air is thick with the reassuring scent of tar, a tangible promise of smooth journeys ahead.

On either side of the nascent roads, curbs are being poured. These sleek, modern borders, crafted from smooth concrete, will not only define the roadways, but also provide a clean aesthetic.

Utility crews, their work unseen but vital, lay the groundwork for a subterranean network — pipes for water, lines for electricity and conduits for high-speed internet, all seamlessly integrated into the evolving landscape.

But the heart of Spitzkop’s modern appeal lies at its entrance gate. The gate itself will be a marvel of modern engineering. A silent, automated sliding mechanism will ensure smooth operation, responding to resident key fobs or voice commands.

Gone will be the days of fumbling for keys or waiting for a guard to open the gate. Here, technology will seamlessly blend with security to create a sense of effortless arrival.

Highrange Property Developers chief executive Kuziva Zimunya said Spitzkop is not just being built; it’s being designed for a life of comfort and convenience.

From the meticulously crafted roads to the sleek, modern entry gate, every detail whispers of a community built for the future.

“At Spitzkop, it’s not just building houses, we’re crafting a lifestyle. The roads are being constructed with the utmost care, ensuring a smooth and safe journey for our residents. The modern entrance gate, a stunning blend of design and technology, will symbolise both the elegance and security of our community. We believe in creating a space where residents can truly feel at home, a place where every detail is meticulously planned for their comfort and well-being,” he said.

Zimunya — whose vast portfolio of land being developed by his company includes Fairview, Rydale Ridge, Boronia and Warwick among other areas in towns like Kwekwe, Norton, Chegutu and Masvingo — said the houses in Spitzkop will assume a variety of lifestles.

“Nestled within the meticulously planned streets of Spitzkop will be a collection of homes designed to cater to a variety of lifestyles, all adhering to a range of 200-300-square-metre footprints,” he said.

Spitzkop is just an iceberg of emerging gated communities in the country.

These secure enclaves with manicured lawns and guarded entrances are offering a haven of security and exclusivity for a growing segment of the population.

Gated communities are fast becoming the talk of the town with residential areas such as Borrowdale Brooke, Pokugara Estate, Arlington, Mabvazuva and Aspindale Park being the pioneers of this spreading phenomenon.

Westprop chief executive Ken Sharpe whose company boasts several gated communities said most neighbourhoods are being transformed into smart cities.

“Our developments can best be described as smart cities, digital cities, wired cities, intelligent cities among a host of other adjectives used to describe the modernity and luxury lifestyle we are introducing,” he said.

He added “We are building neighbourhoods where people can live, work, play and shop in. We are bringing completeness, self-sustaining neighbourhoods and safe communities for women and children.

“Neighbourhoods with indoor sports facilities, workstations, shopping malls, internet connectivity and green energy in the form of solar energy and above all a lifetime experience to live in style.”

Sharpe’s company boasts of Pokugara Residential Estate consisting of 147 high end townhouses and stand-alone residential homes, Millennium Heights which consists of 1000 apartments varying in sizes from studio to four bedrooms, Millennium Office Park and the flagship Mall of Zimbabwe.

“The entire development will be decorated with beautiful parkland including the rehabilitated wetland core which will introduce birdlife, aqua life and allow residents to look at a beautiful lake feature similar to Dubai Hills in Dubai or Hyde Park in London,” he said.

Urban planner Mike Vareta said gated communities were on the rise because of the safety they offer.

“Safety concerns have long been a factor for Harare residents. Gated communities address this head-on, with controlled entry points, perimeter security, and often, 24/7 security personnel. This creates a haven of peace of mind, allowing residents to relax and enjoy their homes without worry,” he said.

“Gated communities foster a unique sense of togetherness. Residents become neighbours by design, sharing not just a physical space, but a common desire for a secure and fulfilling lifestyle. Social events organized within the community create opportunities to connect, build friendships, and forge a sense of belonging.”

He further noted: “Gated communities often boast high-quality homes, adhering to modern architectural styles. Think open-plan living areas bathed in natural light, beautifully landscaped gardens, and top-of-the-line finishes. Owning a home in a gated community becomes a statement — a declaration of one’s desire for a sophisticated and secure lifestyle.”

Built environment specialist Kimpton Chigara said the rise of gated communities reflects a changing Harare.

“Busy professionals and families are seeking havens from the hustle and bustle of city life. They crave a sense of security, a place where they can raise their children and relax in peace. Gated communities offer just that, a complete lifestyle package that caters to a growing segment of the population,” he said.