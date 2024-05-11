Source: Java’s ‘Night of shame’ –Newsday Zimbabwe

Java, who is a Zanu PF loyalist, also known for his flamboyant lifestyle and controversial statements, had boasted of filling up the stadium with eager worshippers, promising that if he failed he would abandon his preaching vocation.

CONTROVERSIAL self-styled prophet Passion Java’s much-hyped “Night of Wonders” event at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday night turned out to be a “Night of Embarrassment” after the event was forced to end prematurely due to poor attendance.

The event, which was expected to draw thousands of people, but only a few came, leaving the giant 60 000-seater stadium almost desolate.

Buses that were hired to ferry attendees to the venue arrived empty as people showed little interest in the event despite efforts to mobilise support from even the ruling Zanu PF party structures.

Earlier, messages circulating on Zanu PF social media platforms urged party supporters to attend the event to boost attendance. However, the turnout fell far short of expectations.

However, reality proved otherwise as he was forced to eat humble pie.

After three hours, Java said: “I want to preach for a very short time so that people go home early.”

The decision to abbreviate the event was seen as an attempt to salvage the situation and avoid further embarrassment.

One attendee said: “It was a night of embarrassment. What wonders, what miracles? It was just a circus.

“Less than 500 people attended the event. Most buses arrived almost empty.”

Others took to social media to express their disappointment, with some calling for a re-evaluation of associations with figures like Java.

“A night of wonders turned into a night of shame and childish theatrics by a close associate of the President, one ‘Prophet Java.’

“This season of mediocrity and charlatans must come to an end. It’s a gross misrepresentation of who we are as Zimbabweans. President Emmerson Mnangagwa should revise some of his associations. They bring him and his office into disrepute,” read one post.

The unconventional preacher caused quite a stir with his attention-grabbing antics at Zanu PF rallies during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s re-election campaigns last year.

During one event held at Robert Mugabe Square in Harare, Java chanted the slogan “Mbavha4ED” in front of Mnangagwa