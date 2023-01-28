Source: Gazetting of Last Acts of 2022
Acts of 2022
The Health Service Amendment Act, 2022 (No. 9 of 2022) was published in the Government Gazette by General Notice [GN] 1/2023 on 4th January 2023 and came into force on the same day. This followed the publication five days earlier of the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2022 (No. 10 of 2022) and the Appropriation (2023) Act, 2022 (No. 11 of 2022) by GN – the two Budget Acts giving legal effect to the National Budget for 2023. The publication of these three Acts completed the gazetting of the eleven Acts passed by Parliament during the year 2022 and assented to by the President.
The complete list of the Acts of 2022 is set out in the table below. It is also available for downloading on the Veritas website [link].
ACTS OF 2022
[Complete List]
The word [link] after the title of an Act indicates
a hyperlink to the webpage on the Veritas website
where the full text of the Act may be downloaded.
|Act No.
of 2022
|Title
|Date gazetted
yyyy mm dd
|Date of entry into force
yyyy-mm-dd
|1
|Marriages Act [Chapter 5:17 1] [link]
|2022-05-27
|2022-09-16 2
|2
|Guardianship of Minors Amendment Act, 2022 [link]
|2022-05-20
|2022-05-20
|3
|Pension and Provident Funds Act
[Chapter 24:32] [link]
|2022-09-02
|2022-09-02
|4
|Amendment of State Universities Statutes Act, 2022 [link]
|2022-09-02
|2022-09-02
|5
|Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act [Chapter 10:34 ] [link]
|2022-10-21
|2022-10-21
|6
|Copper Control Amendment Act, 2022 [link]
|2022-10-21
|2022-10-21
|7
|Appropriation (Supplementary) Act, 2022 [link]
|2022-10-14
|2022-10-14
|8
|Finance Act, 2022 [link]
|2022-10-24
|2022-10-24
|9
|Health Service Amendment Act, 2022 [link]
|2023-01-04
|2023-01-04
|10
|Finance (No. 2) Act, 2022 [link]
|2022-12-30
|2022-12-30
|11
|Appropriation (2023) Act, 2022 [link]
|2022-12-30
|2022-12-30
1 Original erroneous Chapter number (5:15) corrected by the Law Reviser by Statutory Instrument 141 of 2022 [link].
2 This date of commencement was fixed by the President by Statutory Instrument 164 of 2022 [link].
