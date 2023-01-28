Source: Zimbabwe: A Move to Curb Freedom of Association as Election Nears

(Johannesburg) – Zimbabwe should reregister hundreds of civil society groups whose registration it has withdrawn, and amend its Private Voluntary Organization Act to bring it in line with its obligations to protect freedom of association, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should also cancel an amendment that would bar groups from “political” activity under threat of criminal penalties.