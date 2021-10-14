Source: Gender Commission Probes Child Marriages In Apostolic Sects – Pindula News

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has initiated investigations into child marriages and sexual exploitation occurring mainly within the Apostolic Church sect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the commission confirmed it would be investigating cases of sexual abuse and child marriages in the Apostolic Church sect.

This comes after 14-year-old Anna Machaya, a member of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church, died in July this year while giving birth at the sect’s shrine in Marange, Manicaland province.

The man who impregnated the minor, Hatirarame Momberume and Machaya’s parents, Edmore Machaya and Rachel Mabika were all arrested.

Meanwhile, ZGC announced that it intends to investigate complaints of the institutionalisation of sexual exploitation and abuses of girls and child marriages in Apostolic sects in the country.

The commission also called for submissions from the public of evidence that may assist it in its investigations.

It said submissions should be delivered to the commission’s offices First Floor Pax House in Harare before 25 October 2021.