Source: General Court Martial Sentences 2 Soldiers 40 Years Imprisonment Each For Armed Robbery – Pindula News

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial has sentenced two Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) members to 40 years imprisonment each for armed robbery.

The two soldiers, Lance Corporal Tatenda Dzimbanhete and Trooper Wilfred Munesi were sentenced on 19 January.

In a statement this Friday, Director Army Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said five years each of their respective sentences were suspended on condition that they restitute their robbery victim, Simon Arnold of Surrey Farm, of cash amounting to US$16 830 and R600. Said Col. Mokotore: