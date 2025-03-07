Geo Pomona a thoroughly impressive establishment, says CBZ Holdings boss

Geo Pomona Pvt Ltd chief executive officer and executive chairman Dr Dilesh Nguwaya and CBZ Holdings group chief executive officer Mr Lawrence Nyazema (left) lead delegates during a tour of the company in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Wallace Ruzvidzo-Herald Reporter

The Geo Pomona Waste Management facility is a “thoroughly impressive” establishment, hence the need to build on its success to ensure that the rest of the country and region benefit from the establishment of such facilities, CBZ Holdings group chief executive Mr Lawrence Nyazema has said.

CBZ Holdings’ executives were yesterday led on a familiarisation tour of the waste management facility by Geo Pomona chief executive and executive chairman Dr Dilesh Nguwaya.

In an interview after the tour, Mr Nyazema said they had been in partnership with the waste management firm from the beginning and were looking to scale up the scope of their collaboration.

“As CBZ, our theme is we are partners for success. We have been in partnership with Geo Pomona from day one,” he said.

“There is still more to be done, a big need for modern equipment to come in, and one of the reasons I was impressed is everything is so modern.

“I was asking earlier on to say when the city was dumping here, what was the game plan…it looks like there was no game plan, and for the first time in our lives, we now have a game plan to say this is how we are going to manage waste.”

Mr Nyazema said the establishment of such a facility was one of Zimbabwe’s success stories, adding that the general citizenry needed to be made fully aware of its existence and operation.

“So the transformation from a dump site to a waste management facility is a key success that we have recorded as Zimbabweans over the past few years.

“And I think we should build on that success to ensure that not only Harare benefits, but the rest of the country and indeed the rest of the SADC region before we look at other regions in Africa. I have been thoroughly impressed.

“This is a first on the continent, and it’s something that we can easily export to other parts of the continent, and indeed other parts of the global village.

“I was saying earlier on that I have been having a look at this site from afar…it is very impressive, and what I was saying to Doc (Dr Nguwaya) is that the average Zimbabwean is yet to hear the full story.

“We have seen snippets of it, and thanks to our media, but I think we need the end-to-end story to be told to our people,” he said.

Dr Nguwaya said the waste management firm is working tirelessly to mop-up waste at illegal dumpsites.

He said the waste management firm had been collecting considerable amounts of waste from the illegal sites since early last month.

“So far we have done well in terms of waste collection (at illegal dumpsites). If you check our statistics, when we started on 10 February, our statistics have been going up. We are collecting 1 500 tonnes to 2 000 tonnes per day, which is a significant figure,” he said.