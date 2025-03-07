Govt steps forward to safeguard citizens’ digital privacy

During a sensitisation and awareness workshop on cyber and data protection held in Harare yesterday, Permanent Secretary for Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr Beaullar Chirume, said Parliament enacted the Cyber and Data Protection Act to safeguard sensitive personal and institutional data from cyber threats and breaches.

Obey Musiwa-Herald Reporter

FOLLOWING concerns raised by Zimbabweans regarding the collection of personal data by both Government authorities and multinational technology corporations, the Cyber and Data Protection Act has emerged as a potential solution, with stakeholders advocating enhanced data governance frameworks to protect citizens’ digital privacy and anonymity.

“Every day, Government entities process vast amounts of sensitive personal and institutional data that must be safeguarded against breaches, misuse, and cyber threats. The trust that citizens place in our systems depends on how well you protect their information.”

Dr Chirume warned that this trust could be undermined by the increasing prevalence of cybercrime, data breaches, and privacy violations, which threaten national security and public confidence in digital services.

The Cyber and Data Protection Act, promoted by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), aimed to regulate how companies collect, store, and process personal information while addressing cybersecurity and cybercrime issues within the country.

As Government accelerates digital transformation under the National Development Strategy 1, Dr Chirume highlighted the importance of enforcing data protection measures to ensure the success of e-government, e-commerce, and digital financial services.

Director of the Data Protection Unit at POTRAZ Mrs Tsitsi Mariwo said protecting individuals’ personal information was essential for upholding human dignity and fostering trust in digital services.

“It is a right of a person to be free from intrusion or publicity of information or matters of a personal nature,” she said.

Citizens’ trust was earned when their data was securely handled and not leaked unnecessarily, causing them harm.