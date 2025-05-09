Source: Geo Pomona ‘to restore dignity’ – herald

Ivan Zhakata and Blessings Chidakwa

THE Geo Pomona Waste Management project has emerged as a flagship initiative that encapsulates President Mnangagwa’s vision for sustainable development, as articulated in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The transformation of Pomona from an uncontrolled dumpsite into a modern, secure and environmentally conscious waste-to-energy facility marked a turning point in Zimbabwe’s urban renewal agenda.

Speaking after touring Geo Pomona, Special Adviser to the President on Monitoring and Implementation of Government Programmes, Dr Joram Gumbo, said the project was not about managing waste only, but generating power, restoring dignity and creating green jobs.

“This project is more than a landfill — it is a testament to what visionary leadership and strategic partnerships can achieve,” said Dr Gumbo.

“It aligns fully with the President’s desire to see clean, safe and productive cities. We are not only protecting our environment; we are actively healing it.”

With advanced engineering systems, daily waste compaction, lined landfills to prevent groundwater contamination, and 24/7 security surveillance, Geo Pomona is redefining how Zimbabwe handles waste.

Fires, disease vectors and illegal scavenging — once common hazards — have been eliminated.

The site has also introduced a dedicated hazardous waste containment zone, further safeguarding public health and nearby ecosystems.

These innovations are key pillars of NDS1’s environmental management strategy, which seeks to build resilience against climate change while improving quality of life in urban areas.

Beyond waste containment, the project is designed to generate renewable energy, contributing directly to Zimbabwe’s energy diversification goals and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

This aligns with the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) 3.0 under the Paris Agreement, which calls for tangible steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Harare Metropolitan Province Charles Tawengwa said the project has already created over 200 local jobs and represents a model for future waste-to-energy initiatives across the country.

“We are seeing innovation, employment, and sustainability rolled into one,” he said.

“This is exactly what Vision 2030 demands of us.”

President Mnangagwa’s commitment to modernising urban infrastructure, safeguarding public health and fostering inclusive economic growth is manifest in the Geo Pomona project.

Dr Gumbo said: “This is not just a cleanup operation. It is a symbol of transformation — a clean, green and dignified Zimbabwe in the making.”

With waste management now tied to economic opportunity and environmental stewardship, Geo Pomona is a vivid example of how policy meets progress — and how a once-forgotten site can power a nation’s future.