Source: Tobacco industry taps into Philippines model – herald

Trust Freddy-Herald Correspondent

ZIMBABWE is keen to enhance its tobacco industry by adopting the Philippines’ value-addition model which produces over 46 billion cigarettes annually.

Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu highlighted the initiative after meeting a delegation from the Philippines’ National Tobacco Administration (NTA) during their exchange programme.

He emphasised the importance of transitioning from raw tobacco exportation to value-added products.

“More importantly, we exchanged ideas on value addition,” he said.

Zimbabwe processes only about 2 percent of its tobacco, exporting 98 percent in raw form, which limits job creation within the country.

In contrast, the Philippines processes all its tobacco domestically, said Minister Ndlovu. Zimbabwe processes approximately 3,6 billion cigarettes, while the Philippines processes over 46 billion cigarettes for domestic use.

In Zimbabwe, cigarette consumption is less than two billion cigarettes.

The Government aims to increase the export of value-added tobacco products rather than raw tobacco.

Minister Ndlovu said Zimbabwe still processes about two percent of its tobacco, exporting the rest raw, translating to the exportation of approximately 98 percent of potential jobs.

The Philippines delegation, including key officials like Ms Belinda Sanchez and Mr Robert Ambros, has been actively engaging with local stakeholders, visiting auction floors and research centres.

Ms Sanchez said they have been in Zimbabwe since Monday, exchanging notes with their counterparts.

She noted that so far, they have visited auction floors and research centres, and every day has been a learning experience for them.

The delegation proposed two alternatives for Zimbabwe: using giant timber bamboo, a fast-maturing crop that can help alleviate deforestation and switching to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for tobacco curing.

Ms Sanchez added that in the Philippines, they are also involved in tobacco value addition, including cigarette manufacturing and other tobacco products, and Zimbabweans can learn from their experience in value-adding tobacco products.

The partnership seeks to transform the tobacco industry, focusing on sustainable practices and enhancing job creation through value addition.

The exchange of knowledge between the two nations is expected to pave the way for a more robust and self-sufficient tobacco sector.