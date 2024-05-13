Source: Geo Pomona’s Nguwaya honoured -Newsday Zimbabwe

Geo Pomona Waste Management chairperson and chief executive Dilesh Nguwaya was on Friday honoured by two top European institutions for his role in transforming the once inhabitable Pomona dumpsite to a world-class waste management site.

Nguwaya received the prestigious Leaders Without Borders International honours in the United Kingdom and a professional honorary doctorate in Leadership and Management from the City University of Paris, France.

The Leaders Without Borders is an international based organisation focused on improving leadership skills, entrepreneurial skills while creating an environment for trade and investment opportunity.

The University of Paris is renowned for its faculties of science, literature, law, medicine and theology.

The awards come barely a month after the United Nations lauded the Geo Pomona Waste Management project as a shining model of achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Unicef’s representative ad interim Nicholas Alipui commended the project’s significant contribution to achieving multiple SDGs.

“We were not on track to meet 15 of the 17 SDGs last year,” he said, referring to a recent global stocktaking summit. “This project, however, exemplifies the kind of progress needed to positively impact public health, economic activity, livelihoods and job creation — all crucial aspects of the SDGs.”

The SDGs are the blueprint to achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.

Nguwaya said he was humbled by the recognition while giving his acceptance speech in the United Kingdom.

“With utmost humility, I accept the conferment of this professional honorary doctorate degree in Leadership and Management from the City University of Paris, France as well as the 9th Prestigious Leaders Without Borders International Honours, under the category: Award for Global Excellence — Business Enterprise and Corporate Global Governance,” he said.

Nguwaya said his company was focusing on implementing innovative waste management solutions to address climate change challenges.

“The award underscores the importance of waste management as a sector for addressing global challenges like climate change.

“Geo Pomona Waste Management (Private) Limited tackles this very issue by implementing innovative waste management solutions.”

Nguwaya also thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa for advocating the adoption of innovative responses to waste management.

“Geo Pomona Waste Management (Private) Limited is a testament to that national strategic policy success. We have become a leading innovator in waste management solutions in Zimbabwe, not only creating jobs but also contributing to a cleaner environment as well as energy security thrust.”