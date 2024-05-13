Source: Man arrested for trespassing into State House -Newsday Zimbabwe

A Harare man was arrested and arraigned before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi after he allegedly forcibly entered State House demanding to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Felix Togaraseyi Magureyi (40) from Cloverway, Arcadia in Harare was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail consideration.

Allegations are that on May 7, Magureyi went to State House in Harare driving a Toyota Hilux Raider.

On arrival, Magureyi allegedly parked his motor vehicle at the visitor’s entrance and disembarked and danced before a police officer who was manning the entrance to the State House.

Magureyi told the policeman that he wanted to see Mnangagwa, claiming he is his father before forcing his way into the premises after having been denied entry leading to his arrest.

A search was conducted in Magureyi’s vehicle and police recovered an unknown pistol magazine, four rounds of ammunition, one hand-held Boafeng communication radio, a burnt bulb extract, a bunch of keys, a sjambok and a toy firearm.