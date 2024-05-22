Source: Girl (13) found floating in a dam dead – The Southern Eye

A 13-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane girl was last week found floating in a dam dead, four kilometres from their homestead after her grandparents discovered that she was missing from her bedroom hut.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the mysterious death.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating a case which occurred on May 16 at Mataga in Zvishavane where the body of a 13-year-old girl was discovered floating in Manyanga dam” Mahoko said yesterday.

“Circumstances are that the juvenile retired to bed at around 7pm, while her grandparents also went to sleep in their bedroom.

“At around 12 midnight, Alfeyo Shoko, the girl’s grandfather [reportedly] heard her calling him and he went outside to check, but saw nothing before he went back to sleep.”

Mahoko said the following morning Shoko found the door on the girl’s bedroom wide open and when he went inside he discovered that she was missing.

He said a search was conducted with the help of other villagers and the teenager’s body was found floating in a dam, four kilometres from the homestead.

Mahoko said investigations to establish what could have caused the death of the girl were underway and appealed to anyone who might have information about the girl’s death to report to the nearest police station.