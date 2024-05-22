Source: Cholera scare as Zinwa cuts off Vumbachikwe water – The Southern Eye

THE Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has switched off water supplies to Vumbachikwe Mine in Matabeleland South province, leaving over 1 000 learners at Sabiwa Primary School and thousands of villagers without access to water.

A representative of the workers, Visitor Gumbo told Southern Eye that water supplies were cut off last week, adding that fears abound of a possible outbreak of a waterborne disease.

“We fear a cholera outbreak and subsequent closure of the primary school where more than 1 000 pupils are enrolled,” Gumbo said.

No comment could be obtained from Vumbachikwe Mine spokesperson Robert Mukondiwa after Southern Eye texted him after failing to reach him on his mobile phone.

Zinwa corporate communications officer, Tsungirirai Shoriwa said they would investigate the matter.

“Please send me an inquiry so that I will send it to the managers for a response,” Shoriwa said

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro also said he would investigate the matter.

Gold production at Vumbachikwe Mine stopped in 2022 after workers downed tools over unpaid salaries.

“The financial situation is so bad that it (the mine) has not paid its staff their regular monthly salaries since then, causing much hardship to the remaining workforce and their families.”

According to a recent report produced by South African forensic company, Forfar Forensics, the situation at the mine paints a gloomy picture for workers who hoped for a return to good times.

The report indicates that Duration Gold Zimbabwe, owners of Vubachikwe Gold Mine through its subsidiary Forbes and Thompson (Pvt) Ltd, had ballooning debts of over US$8 592 720 and ZWL$3 556 917 841 as of November 2023.