Source: Girl (6) killed by two Boerboel dogs | The Herald

Crime Reporter

A six-year-old girl has died after being mauled by two Boerboel dogs while she was playing with friends in Goromonzi yesterday.

The incident occurred at Dongo Village and the dogs have since been shot dead by police.

The owner of the dogs, Justice Nyamutsamba is now facing culpable homicide charges.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by two vicious Boer dogs whilst playing with friends on October 13, 2022 at Dongo Village, Goromonzi.

“The Police has since shot dead the dogs and the owner, Justice Nyamutsamba aged 40 is being charged with culpable homicide. Investigations are underway,” he said.