Government, Private Sector meeting over Brand Zimbabwe initiative
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government and the private sector are holding the inaugural meeting today (Friday) on the Brand Zimbabwe initiative meant to improve the image of the country to investors and tourists.

The initiative, which is spearheaded by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services was launched last year.

In her address to the meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister said the Brand Zimbabwe campaign will elicit views of all Zimbabweans in line with President Mnangagwa’s dictum of “leaving no one and no place behind.”

