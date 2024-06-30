Source: Girl, 7, caught up in police arrest on Job Sikhala allies – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A 7-year-old minor was caught up Saturday when police swooped on five members of Job Sikhala’s National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) for allegedly holding an unsanctioned gathering.

The five are Edmore Svinurai, Emily Mwali, Isaya Ndawana, Patience Ndoro and Regina Aniwute.

They were arrested while holding a meeting at Anuwite’s residence in Kuwadzana, Harare.

Mwali is being held together with her 7-year-old daughter.

In a statement, police said the five are being charged for holding an unsanctioned gathering.

“The ZRP has arrested five suspects from National Democratic Working Group linked to Job Sikhala and led by ring leader Edmore Svinurai for an unsanctioned gathering in Kuwadzana Extension and agitating for criminal acts in the country,” police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

NFWG spokesperson Courage Nyathi however said their organisation is not political, and the meeting was aimed at organising monthly food disbursements for the elderly and orphans.

He also accused police of causing unnecessary alarm and despondency “as government becomes increasingly paranoid following revelations of shocking levels of corruption involving very senior civil servants and elite politicians”.

“The National Democratic Working Group is a social movement that works, dialogue, consult and engage with communities on their various social, political, and economic challenges.

“Every province gathers monthly subscriptions for carrying out its social responsibility task to assist the vulnerable in our society with basic needs like food, clothing, sanitary wares, exercise books and partial payment of school fees to selected vulnerable children in a country that has no social safety nets.

“Today, the police pounced on the provincial social awareness and safety net meeting and arrested the NDWG leadership gathered to help the elderly and the orphans. They were arrested at the private residence of Regina Aniwute,” he said.

Shumba said the NDWG brings together churches, students, and businesses among its various constituencies who have dedicated time to ensuring that attention is given to vulnerable people at a time when the country is facing a famine and disaster.

They are the second group to be arrested inside two weeks for allegedly convening an unsanctioned meeting following that of CCC senior politician Jameson Timba and 78 party activists.