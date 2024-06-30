Manhunt For UD Truck Driver After Fatal Accident Leaves 5 Dead, 26 Injured

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged motorists to avoid overloading vehicles and refrain from mixing goods with passengers when travelling on the country’s roads.
This call comes in the wake of a tragic accident on June 27, 2024, in which a Nissan UD truck carrying 38 passengers veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its roof, resulting in the deaths of five people and injuries to 26 others.
ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, stated on Saturday, June 29, that the accident occurred at the 106-kilometre mark along the Karoi-Binga Road at around 7:30 PM on June 27. He said:
Some passengers were thrown out of the loading box while others were trapped under the load.
34 passengers were seated on top of the load which comprised, five tonnes of maize, two grinding meals, assorted groceries and roofing sheets.
The ZRP has released the names of the victims who were identified by their next of kin. They are:
- Mwarianesu Tivarasi, a male adult of Mapindu Village, Siakobvu.
- Asan Zvitauro (38), a male adult of Shambaropa Village, Siakobvu.
- Patrick Maregere (57), a male adult of Kasinamoyo Village, Siakobvu.
- Wayne Donono (22), a male adult of Kasinamoyo Village, Siakobvu.
- Aaron Chikato (32), a male adult of Mutsoo Village, Siakobvu.
Nyathi said the driver of the truck had acted recklessly, and assured that the police will ensure the law takes its full course against such irresponsible drivers as well as the owners of the vehicles involved. He said:
The Police are looking for the driver and owner of the truck identified as Calvin Ngwaudzo who ran away from the accident scene.
COMMENTS