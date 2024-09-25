Global leaders bemoan crises as UN General Assembly opens 

Victoria Ruzvidzo in NEW YORK, USA
Zimbabwe goes onto the podium today, with President Mnangagwa’s statement being read on his behalf by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Frederick Shava.
The President is also the chairman of Sadc.
Minister Shava, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and Zimbabwe’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Taonga Mushayavanhu attended the opening ceremony.
In his keynote remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres lamented the current global instability that threatens to overwhelm the world.
He said the world of inequality, impunity and uncertainty was not sustainable.
“The current state of the world is unsustainable but the problems are resolvable. The wars in Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine and elsewhere threaten to bring the world to its knees, compounded by such challenges as climate change, rising poverty and an outdated international financial architecture.
“The World is locked in a purgatory of polarity,” Mr Guterres said.
He said the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were failing to keep pace with global economic developments.
Mr Guterres also bemoaned the effects of climate change, which he described as “man-made and not a natural phenomenon as largely asserted”.
“Climate crisis and Artificial Intelligence are challenges that must be resolved. Artificial Intelligence could lead to artificial decisions across all systems of the world”.
Brazilian President Mr Luiz Inancio Lula da Silva also stressed the need for urgent action to redress the global crises.
Mr da Silva stressed the need to reform global governance and promote strategies to combat hunger and climate change.
“We need courage and political will to change,” he said.
The 193-member strong UNGA is over the next two days expected to debate issues afflicting the world.
US President Joe Biden addressed the General Assembly for the last time. The Americans go to the polls next month to elect a new president.
