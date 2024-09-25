More enlisted for food aid…Govt targets acquiring 300 000 tonnes grain 

President Mnangagwa declared a national disaster in April in response to the El-Nino induced drought

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT has added more vulnerable people to the list of those who will receive food aid, and is targeting to acquire nearly 300 000 tonnes of grain to feed six million food-insecure Zimbabweans until March next year.

This comes as the country continues to reel under the effects of the El Nino-induced drought, which was declared a national disaster, by President Mnangagwa earlier this year.

According to the Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Report, at least six million people in rural areas and another one million in urban areas are at risk of hunger this season.

Speaking after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said more people would need food assistance by next year.

“Cabinet advises that the total food requirement by March 2025 is about 427 408,54 metric tonnes at 7,5 kg per person till March 2025 and 464 608,54 metric tonnes at 8,5 kg per person,” he said.

However, with only 6,2 million out of the 9,2 million people in the rural areas receiving food under social welfare, Dr Muswere said Cabinet had recommended that more people be enrolled on the programme with each person receiving 7,5kg every month.

Under the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, the Government is using maize imports to supplement domestic production to ensure food security.

Grain is being brought into the country by both the Government and private sector.

“Regarding maize imports by the Government through the Grain Marketing Board, a total of 39 698.88 metric tonnes have been delivered out of the expected 300 000 metric tonnes. The import of grain at the current importation rate, will last till June 2025. Focus will now shift to the purchase of local wheat. Meanwhile, harvesting of wheat has commenced and 1 737 tonnes have already been harvested as of September 18, 2024,” said Dr Muswere.

With regards to local production, a total of 164 465 tonnes of grain and oilseeds had been marketed as of September 20, compared to 289 090 tonnes marketed during the same period in 2023.

Dr Muswere said the marketed crop was largely irrigated maize whereas sorghum, soya bean and sunflower were under dryland production and suffered from the El Nino-induced drought, hence the marginal decline.

The drought has also affected the availability of water and grazing land particularly in natural regions four and five.

Dr Muswere said efforts to improve the availability of water in these regions were underway.

“Out of the 1 035 wards in these regions, 959 rural wards are targeted for establishment of Ward Drought Mitigation Centres. Some 35 rigs have been distributed to the eight rural provinces for the emergency drilling programme on a roving basis,” he added.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the 2024/25 season, about 1,2 million grammes of seed have been sold compared to 865 708g sold during the same period last year, reflecting a 45 percent increase.