Source: Global Polio Eradication Initiative implements gender equality strategy in Zimbabwe’s polio fight | WHO | Regional Office for Africa

Harare – Zimbabwe successfully completed the first round of a vaccination drive against wild poliovirus between October 27 and 30, 2022, reaching 2.2 million eligible children under the age of five, who are most at risk of infection.

The campaign was launched by the Government of Zimbabwe with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) as part of a comprehensive multi-country response to outbreaks of wild poliovirus reported in Malawi and Mozambique in February and May this year respectively.