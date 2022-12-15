Source: Global Polio Eradication Initiative implements gender equality strategy in Zimbabwe’s polio fight | WHO | Regional Office for Africa
Harare – Zimbabwe successfully completed the first round of a vaccination drive against wild poliovirus between October 27 and 30, 2022, reaching 2.2 million eligible children under the age of five, who are most at risk of infection.
The campaign was launched by the Government of Zimbabwe with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) as part of a comprehensive multi-country response to outbreaks of wild poliovirus reported in Malawi and Mozambique in February and May this year respectively.WHO/Tatenda Chimbwanda
As part of this regional response against polio, which can cause lifelong paralysis and even death, the GPEI has also developed and adapted local strategies to engage both men and women in the critical decision of whether to vaccinate their children against the virus. This is of particular significance in contexts where women’s agency and decision-making power often remains limited, a potential obstacle to reaching vaccination targets.
The GPEI has created ad-hoc messaging and content which is disseminated via local radio stations and national television channels and calls on both men and women to take equally active responsibility for their children’s health.WHO/Tatenda Chimbwanda
In the Cowdrey Park suburb of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Tawanda Kudzanai took the message to heart when he heard about the vaccination campaign on television. “The minute it was announced, I made sure I was one of the first people to bring my two-year-old daughter Kudakwashe to get vaccinated,” he says. “As fathers, it is also our duty to ensure that our children are protected against polio.”
According to Dr Khalid Abdelrahim, GPEI coordinator in Zimbabwe, the engagement of men like Tawanda helped to ensure the success of the recent vaccination drive. ¨Both fathers and mothers are now aware of the importance of vaccination against vaccine preventable diseases, so both parents equally bring their children to get vaccinated,” he says. “This positive development is the result of Zimbabwe’s strong political commitment in terms of community engagement. ¨WHO/Tatenda Chimbwanda
Throughout the recent campaign, the Zimbabwean Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) also deployed teams to conduct door-to-door mobilisation and carry out home vaccinations. Meanwhile, vaccine centres were set up at churches, marketplaces and other public outreach sites across the country, in addition to health facilities, to expand the drive’s reach as much as possible.
Meanwhile, WHO provided technical guidelines to primary health facilities and supported local health authorities in training almost 7000 health workers across the country to effectively communicate the benefits of the vaccine.WHO/Tatenda Chimbwanda
“I am so grateful for the door-to-do vaccination campaign,” says Abigail Sibanda, who lives in Pumula South, another suburb of Bulawayo. “I got my daughter vaccinated in the comfort of my own home. I did not have to spend money on transport to the nearest health facilities.”
In addition to the vaccination drive, other components of the comprehensive response identified by the MoHCC included ¨strengthening of routine immunization, social mobilization, intensified surveillance and active search for acute flaccid paralysis (AFP)” noted MoHCC Deputy Minister, Dr John Mangwiro.WHO/Tatenda ChimbwandaAfter the vaccination drive was completed, independent monitors visited all areas reached by the vaccination teams to assess coverage and refer any missed children to their nearest health facility for vaccination. The monitors’ evaluations concluded that most districts in Zimbabwe surpassed the expected outcomes in terms of vaccination targets.UNICEF/John Mokwetsi
With continuing support from WHO and the GPEI, the MoHCC is scheduled to conduct the second phase of the polio vaccination campaign in the coming days.
“Male involvement in routine immunization remains key in improving coverage in Zimbabwe,” says Dr Alex Gasasira, WHO Representative in Zimbabwe. “We must all continue to play our part to ensure that no more children die from polio. To ensure that polio is kept out of Zimbabwe, it will be important to strengthen routine immunization surveillance. We acknowledge the actions that have already commenced in this regard.”
