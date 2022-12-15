Zimbabwe Says Fresh Sanctions Imposed on Mnangagwa’s Son, Several Others Are ‘Terrible’

WASHINGTON DC – Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Frederick Shava, has described as “terrible” targeted sanctions imposed on Monday by the United States on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son and several others said to be undermining the southern African nation’s democratic process.

In an exclusive interview in Washington on the sidelines of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, Shava said, “That’s terrible. We are not happy about that because you can’t invite someone to a happy occasion and then slap someone with punitive … like you are punishing someone.”

Zimbabwe is participating for the first time at the U.S-Africa Leaders Summit following the imposition of targeted sanctions on the Zanu PF leadership over alleged human rights abuses and elections rigging.

The U.S. and its allies have imposed sanctions on the ruling Zanu PF party elite since 2003. On Monday, America added Mnangagwa’s son, Emmerson Mnangagwa Jnr. and several other on the restrictive measures.

On the ongoing U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, Shava said,” You know that since the U.S-Africa Leaders Summit began, Zimbabwe was not being invited. This time round, Zimbabwe has been invited for the first time and we think that’s a good thing and we are grateful for that.”

He said Zimbabwe and USA are expected to engage in bilateral issues that affect the two nations.

“Well, we will benefit by being in a forum where these two continents are, and we will be sharing ideas, views, and we will be hearing what the Americans think about Zimbabwe and they will be hearing what we think about them.”