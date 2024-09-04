Source: GMB rolls out silo construction project –Newsday Zimbabwe

GMB chief executive Edison Badarai

GOVERNMENT has started constructing seven new silos across the country to expand the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) silo network.

This project seeks to increase the nation’s strategic grain reserves from the current capacity of about 750 000 metric tonnes to 1,5 million metric tonnes.

GMB chief executive Edison Badarai told NewsDay at the weekend that each of the new silos will have a storage capacity of 56 000 metric tonnes.

“We are building seven additional silos, each with a capacity of 56 000 metric tonnes. The new silos are at different stages of construction, with Kwekwe already at the concrete level, while others are at the excavation stage,” he said.

“For some, equipment is currently being moved to sites. The construction is expected to be completed within 18 months.”

Badarai said the silo network expansion project was crucial for enhancing the country’s food security.

“Currently, the country has 12 silo plants with a combined capacity of 750 000 metric tonnes. This expansion is expected to double our storage capacity, allowing us to better manage our grain reserves and mitigate the impact of droughts or poor harvests,” he said.

“The new silos are expected to address logistical challenges associated with grain storage and distribution, particularly in regions that have historically faced difficulties accessing adequate storage facilities.“The expanded network will facilitate more efficient collection, storage and redistribution of grain across the country, reducing losses due to poor storage conditions and enhancing the overall stability of the grain supply chain.”

Kwekwe project manager engineer Isaac Mashonganyika said the increase in storage capacity was a positive step towards addressing immediate storage needs.

“It also reflects a forward-thinking approach by the government to guard against future food shortages,” Mashonganyika said.

The new silos will be located in Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Matabeleland North provinces, complementing existing facilities in these provinces.

The expansion project is part of a broader strategy to ensure food security in the face of unpredictable weather patterns and to guard against potential shortages.