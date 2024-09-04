Source: WestProp starts selling The Hills Luxury Golf Estate properties –Newsday Zimbabwe

PROPERTY developer, WestProp Holdings Limited, has begun selling some of its properties at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, a US$300 million development in Harare.

PROPERTY developer, WestProp Holdings Limited, has begun selling some of its properties at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate, a US$300 million development in Harare.

The Hills Luxury Golf Estate is a partnership between City of Harare and WestProp, in which the two have 30% and 70% shareholding, respectively.

The project has more than 862 residential units and will accommodate about 4 310 people.

The multi-million-dollar project integrates luxury living which will have world-class amenities, a five-star hotel, and United States Golf Association and PGA Tour global standard approved golf course.

WestProp chief executive officer Ken Sharpe told NewsDay Business the project had already received reservations for both the residential and golf course facilities.

“Now that we have released the development for sale to the public, we are taking reservations. It’s US$10 000 to secure a property and as the service is completed towards the end of the year, that will unlock the sale and allow them to start paying the deposit,” Sharpe said.

On the golf course side, Sharpe said the estate is limiting membership to 100, with a possible increase to 200 in the future, to maintain exclusivity.

“The US$20 000 joining fee is a one-time payment that can be passed down to the next generation. That US$20 000 guarantees you for life and it can be passed to the next generation,” he said.

Sharpe said it was a one-off membership and a person could be allowed to bring in a guest or two, depending on whether they had a silver or platinum membership.

Last year, the firm launched its Pomona City development built on the “city within a city” concept and the Millennium Heights residential development.

The firm’s other developments include Pokugara Residential Estate, The Mall of Zimbabwe, and Millennium Heights Office Park.

All the developments are located in Harare.

Sharpe also said the company’s focus would be on developing properties in Harare, stating that they did not want to overcommit and underdeliver by expanding to other provinces or cities.