“God Will Punish You”, CCC Tells Tshabangu And Other “ZANU PF Agents”

Mkwananzi described Tshabangu as an imposter and warned those within CCC who are allegedly working with ZANU PF that “God will punish you”. Said Mkwananzi:

The regime in Zimbabwe is disdainful of the will & wishes of the people of Zimbabwe. Barely a month into its controversial term of illegitimacy, the regime has decided to further aggravate its illegitimacy by unlawfully recalling [CCC] elected officials using a bogus letter written & deployed by Tshabangu, a stooge to many faces that are yet to come to the open.

We will defend our right to vote, our freedom to choose, our constituency & our democracy with everything that we have got. It cannot & will not be business as usual.

There comes a time when one has to draw a line in the sand, stand up & defend their dignity. Such a time has come.

The people of Zimbabwe must & will take a stand. Otherwise, there would be no point in voting only for the regime to willfully & woefully remove elected officials.

We also warn those among us who are working with ZANU PF to destroy the people’s movement. God will punish you, the people are hurting, and the struggle has been long & painful. Your day reckoning shall come. We know you. We shall name & shame you!

To the generality of our Citizens, President [Nelson Chamisa] remains our political campus. We will never let you down, we will never sell the people’s cause. Together we can stand & bring an end to all this madness! We are the majority!