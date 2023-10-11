Source: “God Will Punish You”, CCC Tells Tshabangu And Other “ZANU PF Agents”
The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) says the time has come for the people of Zimbabwe to take a stand against ZANU PF and stop the ruling party from subverting the will of the electorate.
Posting on X after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, declared that 15 CCC MPs had ceased to be legislators, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Zimbabweans should stand up and defend their “dignity”.
CCC member, Sengezo Tshabangu declared himself the party interim secretary general and recalled 15 MPs and 17 councillors.
Mkwananzi described Tshabangu as an imposter and warned those within CCC who are allegedly working with ZANU PF that “God will punish you”. Said Mkwananzi:
The regime in Zimbabwe is disdainful of the will & wishes of the people of Zimbabwe. Barely a month into its controversial term of illegitimacy, the regime has decided to further aggravate its illegitimacy by unlawfully recalling [CCC] elected officials using a bogus letter written & deployed by Tshabangu, a stooge to many faces that are yet to come to the open.
We will defend our right to vote, our freedom to choose, our constituency & our democracy with everything that we have got. It cannot & will not be business as usual.
There comes a time when one has to draw a line in the sand, stand up & defend their dignity. Such a time has come.
The people of Zimbabwe must & will take a stand. Otherwise, there would be no point in voting only for the regime to willfully & woefully remove elected officials.
We also warn those among us who are working with ZANU PF to destroy the people’s movement. God will punish you, the people are hurting, and the struggle has been long & painful. Your day reckoning shall come. We know you. We shall name & shame you!
To the generality of our Citizens, President [Nelson Chamisa] remains our political campus. We will never let you down, we will never sell the people’s cause. Together we can stand & bring an end to all this madness! We are the majority!
The affected MPs are Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park); Ereck Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe); Nicola June Watson (Bulawayo South); Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi); Obert Manduna (Nketa); Sitabile Mlilo (Proportional Representation); Jasmine Toffa (Proportional Representation); Janet Dube (Proportional Representation); Evidence Zana (Youth Quota); Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West); Nomathemba Sibanda (Proportional Representation); Velisiwe Nkomo (Proportional Representation); Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North); Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East) and Febion Munyaradzi (Mabvuku-Tafara).
COMMENTS