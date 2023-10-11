Source: Bus catches fire near Victoria Falls, passengers escape unharmed – #Asakhe – CITE

More than 70 passengers narrowly escaped death on Monday when a Victoria Falls-bound Stallion Cruise bus they were travelling in caught fire near the airport.

The bus was coming from Bulawayo when it suddenly caught fire and was burnt to a shell.

There were no fatalities or injuries, but an unconfirmed amount of luggage was reportedly reduced to ashes.

Sources who witnessed the accident said the driver immediately pulled off the road and passengers stormed out as the bus was engulfed in fire with a dark cloud of smoke belting into the air.

Police confirmed the inferno and said investigations are underway to establish the cause of the fire.

“I can confirm that this occurred around 5.30 pm when a fire broke out inside a bus called Stallion. The cause of the fire has not been established and investigations are in progress,” said police spokesperson for Matabeleland North, Inspector Glory Banda.

He encouraged drivers not to speed on the country’s roads.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed number of passengers were injured on Tuesday night in another separate accident where a bus that was headed to Bulawayo from Lusulu in Binga veered off the road when the driver lost control.

Sources said the accident happened after midnight 10km before the Gwayi River and three people fractured limbs.

The bus belongs to Relax Motorways which plies the Bulawayo-Binga route.