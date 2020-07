Gutu – Thousands of people descended on Makwiramiti village in Gutu to bury Gogo Chamisa, the mother of the MDC Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa.

Source: Gogo Chamisa laid to rest – The Zimbabwean

Amount the thousands was MDC T President Thokozani Khupe who was initially blocked from approaching the village by some youths until Chamisa intervened.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent a condolence message yesterday to Chamisa and members of his family.