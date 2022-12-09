Gogo Mashasha mentally stable: doctors 

0

Source: Gogo Mashasha mentally stable: doctors –Newsday Zimbabwe

Gogo Mashasha

A Chitungwiza woman who kept the decomposing corpse of her late husband in the family house for several days until her arrest last month is mentally stable, doctors said.

Plaxedes Mashasha (66) is facing culpable homicide charges.

Regional magistrate Clever Tsikwa had ordered that Mashasha be taken for mental examination.

Mashasha allegedly kept her 39-year-old son Grant Mashasha under custody in the ceiling of their home for more than a decade.

More to Follow…

