Mater Dei nurses scoff at US$10 bonus

0

NURSES at Mater Dei Hospital reportedly got US$10 as their 2022 bonus, which they describe as an insult.

They said they wanted the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) to intervene and investigate, adding that they were earning less than nurse aides at the hospital.

A nurse at the Catholic Church-run health institution who preferred anonymity said: “We urge Zacc to intervene on our plight. Imagine we only got paid US$10 on top of bond salaries which are $83 000. How do we survive? Nurse aides here are even getting higher salaries than us. It is not fair because we are being taken for granted.”

The disgruntled nurses are said to have downed tools.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZNA) president Enock Dongo yesterday told Southern Eye that they would push for fair remuneration.

“This is a totally wrong move and we don’t accept that. Health workers continue to be ignored despite them facing a lot of challenges that make the working environment very sour.  We call for good remuneration of our workers,” he said.

When Southern Eye contacted Mater Dei Hospital authorities for comment yesterday, they said the person authorised to comment, one Sister Maureen Jameson, was away.

Last month, government awarded its workers a US$200 bonus.

