Source: Gokwe man kills daughter for rituals – The Southern Eye

A 38-YEAR-OLD Gokwe man killed his 14-month-old daughter, removed her heart and gave it to a traditional healer to perform rituals so that he gets rich.

This emerged at the Nembudziya Magistrate Court on Tuesday when Thomas Muzenda appeared before magistrate Themba Chimiso facing murder charges.

Chimiso remanded him in custody to August 18 for routine remand.

Allegations are that sometime in January this year, Muzenda conspired with a traditional healer only known as Dhumba to kill his daughter Nenyasha Muzenda.

Pursuant to the plan, Muzenda, who was the sole custodian of the baby after he separated with his wife, took the baby to a gold milling site during the night where he killed her.

He allegedly removed her heart and gave it to Dhumba to perform some rituals.

It is alleged that after the heinous act, Muzenda took the deceased’s corpse to his homestead in village 17, Headman Makore, Kasonde, Gokwe North and threw it in a disused well in a bid to conceal the murder.

The State alleges that after his arrest, he led detectives to his homestead to retrieve his daughter’s remains.

Muzenda also led detectives to the murder scene in Zenda, Nembudziya.