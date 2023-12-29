Source: Gokwe man steals NRZ copper cables – The Southern Eye

A 27-YEAR-OLD man from Mandigo, Nembudziya area in Gokwe, Midlands province, has appeared in court facing a charge of copper cable theft.

Ashely Maramba pleaded guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Gamuchirai Gore on Wednesday.

The total value of the stolen property is US$5 000.

He was remanded in custody to today for bail consideration.

The complainant in the matter is the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) represented by Garikai Chimonyo, a security officer.

According to court papers, on December 23 at around 10am, Chimonyo caught Maramba and his accomplice, who is still at large, in possession of two sacks containing NRZ cables at the rail parastatal’s yard.