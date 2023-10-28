Source: Gokwe RDC calls for investment on Gandavaroyi Gorge – The Southern Eye

GOKWE Rural District Council (RDC) has called for investment on a tourist attraction site, Gandavaroyi Gorge and Falls, situated in the northern side of the district.

The gorge stretches for about 3km and has eight breathtaking plunge pools that release the Sanyati waters into a mesmerising vortex.

The falls form the biggest drop on the river with its massive crater surrounded by steep cliffs providing picturesque scenery.

Gokwe district planner Virginia Mtetwa said the fascinating rock formation and waterfall qualifies for the site to be a tourism attraction and activities such as rock climbing, sightseeing, and photographic tourism.

“The gorge is closer to a disused campsite which needs renovation of existing structures Investment in accommodation facilities such as chalets water tanks, braai stands and concrete pavements for pitching tents,” Mtetwa said.

She added that investment on the gorge will economically benefit local communities as there will be employment creation and infrastructural development.

“Infrastructure like roads will improve which will also be used by communities. Protection of the environment will be boasted through security enhancement at the site and business communities will benefit from electricity supplied to the site.”

Gokwe RDC has been protecting the infrastructure already in place to conserve the spot through making regular visits for spot check purposes and maintained the committees in place for project history purposes.

The local authority’s procurement officer Maclough Chiutanyi said the district has been lacking funding to complete the project as per plan such as roads, power supply, water pumps and flush toilets infrastructure.

It has no resources to market the place for the purpose of attracting tourists and investors in line with public private partnership. The underinvestment has reduced the number of tourist visiting the area.

“We used to have foreign tourists between 2000 and 2010. Since then we haven’t recorded any foreign nationals visiting the place,” Chiutanyi said.